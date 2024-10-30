Air quality improved to 'poor', 19K kg firecrackers seized

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s air quality on Tuesday improved to “poor” from “very poor” category a day earlier with a reading of 272 recorded by Central Pollution Control Board.

Still, of a total of 40 monitoring stations, 10 stations—Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar—recorded “very poor” AQI.

As being the case past several days, Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of smog enveloping the city, with a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, four notch above the season’s average

377 teams to monitor ban on firecrackers

Environment Minister Gopal Rai took stock of the firecracker ban and stated that 377 teams have been mobilised across the city, to continuously monitor the situation.

Rai said 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized and added that the Delhi Police has been instructed to hold meetings with RWAs, market associations, and religious committees to spread public awareness.

A complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale (including delivery through online platforms), and burning of firecrackers.”

“Firecrackers set off in the NCR negatively impact Delhi’s air quality, causing eye irritation and breathing difficulties for Delhi residents the day after Diwali,” the minister said.

Rai stated that to tackle pollution in Delhi during the winter season, the government has implemented a 21-point winter action plan, which is actively being pursued.

‘Help to reduce pollution’

Rai said the next few days are critical for pollution levels in the city and urged residents to contribute to the collective efforts to minimise pollution.

He said the air quality has improved due to favourable weather conditions and that the government is doing everything it can to minimise pollution.

The minister emphasised that the upcoming days will be important and challenging, as stubble burning, farm fires and traffic congestion due to festive activities are expected.