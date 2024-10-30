Delhi's air quality plummets to 'very poor' on Diwali eve; pollution levels likely to rise further

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality slipped into the "very poor" category on the eve of Diwali, with pollution levels expected to go up on Thursday, even as authorities said strict action will be taken against those violating the firecracker ban.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 307 at 4 pm, up from 268 on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune said the air quality in the national capital is likely to be in the "very poor" category (AQI 300 to 400) on Thursday and Friday.

The air quality may also reach the severe category on these two days in case of additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble or waste fires.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management, if stubble burning occurs at levels similar to the last five years, it could contribute 15-18 per cent to Delhi's pollution on these dates.

This is exacerbated by winds from the northwest, which may carry smoke into the city.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR during winter, the air quality is categorised into four stages: Stage I -- "Poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- "Severe" (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV -- "Severe Plus" (AQI above 450).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 377 teams have been formed to enforce the ban on firecrackers across the national capital.

He said authorities are in touch with resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations and social organisations to spread awareness.

A senior Delhi Police officer said all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to form dedicated teams to ensure that firecrackers are not burst in their respective districts.

"Legal action will be taken against those found bursting crackers. They may also be booked under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for violating government orders," he said.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services told PTI that on Diwali, pollution levels are likely to rise as winds have shifted from south-southeast to northwesterly, which may carry smoke from stubble burning into the city.

"If firecrackers are also burst, the altered wind direction could further trap pollutants, worsening the air quality," he said.