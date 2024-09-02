AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to four-day ED custody in money laundering case

The counsel appearing for Khan challenged his arrest in the case.

The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the search but he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested.

The ED told the court that Khan is the main accused of the entire controversy in the case.

"Proceeds of crime have been used and laundered to buy property. Cash was also used. "There was an attempt to misguide the agency," the agency told the court.

The ED further accused Khan of non-cooperation, saying that 14 summonses were issued to him and he appeared only once, that too after the Supreme Court's direction.

The ED told the court that he was required to be confronted with other accused and evidence in the case.

The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related to alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Khan is among several AAP leaders who have been arrested by the federal agency in different money laundering cases, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former minister Satyendar Jain.

Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are now out of jail on bail.

The ED, which had conducted raids on his premises earlier too, has claimed Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Wakf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

The agency had alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship (2018-2022).

The agency filed a charge sheet in this case in January and named four people including three alleged associates of Khan -- Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.