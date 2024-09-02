Slum dwellers in Delhi's Chitra Vihar getting dirty water, inflated power bills: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Sunday alleged that slum dwellers at Chitra Vihar in east Delhi are living a “miserable life” as they are receiving inflated power bills and dirty water.

“What is the mistake of these slum dwellers that they are getting this dirty water? They live in Delhi, where Kejriwal makes false promises and does not fulfil any promise,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said while protesting in the area. He alleged that the residents are struggling for basic facilities like electricity, water or garbage disposal.

“The problem is that we are not getting clean water. We have been living here for 40 years. Nobody is giving us a place to live. We are fed up by paying such hefty electricity bills,” Shyam Bai, a slum dweller said as quoted by a newsagency.

“We don’t have washrooms. There are 12 people in the family, and we get only 15 kg of food to eat,” she added.

Jyoti, another slum dweller, said the biggest problem is that there is no medical facility at all.

“We want at least a dispensary so that we don’t have to go far away for minor health issues,” she added.

Sachdeva further said the assembly elections in Delhi are months away and if BJP comes to power, all inflated bills will be reimbursed.

“So, I have requested all these people to keep the bills with them,” he added.

‘Threatening officials’

The AAP on Sunday alleged that the BJP is “dumping garbage” on the road to defame the ruling party.

AAP senior leader Somnath Bharti said on Saturday an MCD employee “stopped a truck from dumping garbage on road” near Aurobindo College. “The employee was threatened with a pistol by some goons,” he alleged.

Bharti said the Delhi Police come directly under the L-G VK Saxena and NDA-led central government. “They must book the culprits; otherwise, I find it hard to believe that they are not complicit in it,” he alleged.

Bharti said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dream is to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world. “We are gradually moving towards realising that dream,” he claimed.