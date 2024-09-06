Administrator of Asha Kiran shelter home transferred

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has transfered the administrator of Asha Kiran shelter home, where 14 inmates died in July.

The Department of Social Welfare’s order, issued on September 3, stated that Rahul Agarwal, who was holding the post of administrator of the shelter home along with other positions, may be posted as the deputy director (disability).

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for ‘intellectually disabled’ and it comes under its Social Welfare Department. The Delhi government had ordered a magisterial probe into the death of 14 inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home.