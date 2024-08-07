Health crisis at Asha Kiran escalates: 19 more residents hospitalised amid ongoing investigation

NEW DELHI: The health emergency at Asha Kiran, the Delhi government-run facility for the intellectually impaired, appears to be deepening after 19 more residents of the facility were reportedly hospitalised recently. Few inmates showed symptoms like vomiting and breathlessness, similar to those recorded in earlier fatalities, officials said.

As of now, 12 of the ailing inmates remain in the facility’s Medical Care Unit while seven have been transferred to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. North West SDM (Rohini) Manish Chandra Verma said the sick individuals include both male and female inmates, as well as children. “They are receiving treatment, and we are closely monitoring their condition. The current number of ill inmates stands at 19 after three were discharged,” he stated.

The crisis has prompted an extensive investigation, though preliminary findings are yet to be revealed. The district administration is waiting for reports from various agencies before initiating a magisterial inquiry into the matter. These include testing of water supply at the facility , food safety evaluations, and autopsies of the deceased persons.

The Delhi Jal Board submitted its report on Tuesday stating that the water samples collected from the facility tested negative for contamination. “The interim report finds that the drinking water at Asha Kiran is safe for consumption,” Verma noted, discounting water quality as a cause of the health crisis.