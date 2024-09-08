Doctor at Delhi hopsital abused by drunk patient over x-ray

NEW DELHI: A doctor at Dwarka's Indira Gandhi Hospital was allegedly cussed at by two drunk men who became aggressive after they were told that x-ray services were unavailable at the hospital.

The incident occurred around 4 am Sunday when the two came to the hospital with one of them having a glass cut on his right hand.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh, said, "There was no physical assault, but the incident involved misbehaviour by the patients."

Dr Manohar Lal, who was on duty that night, told PTI that the men abused him verbally when he asked them to visit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in west Delhi.

"I explained that he needed to go to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital because after 8 pm, our hospital no longer had x-ray services available, and due to his glass wound, an x-ray was required," Dr Lal said.