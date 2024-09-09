Delhi

Delhi government bans production, sale of firecrackers till January 1 to control air pollution

The ban on firecrackers is part of the Delhi government's winter action plan, which focuses on 21 key points to control pollution.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sales and delivery of firecrackers.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sales and delivery of firecrackers. (Photo | PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sale and delivery of firecrackers.

An action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban, he added.

"The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025 ," Rai said in the statement.

This is a part of the Delhi government's winter action plan based on 21 focus points to control pollution, he said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sales and delivery of firecrackers.
Real-time drone monitoring, special task force part of Winter Action Plan: Gopal Rai
Delhi government
Air pollution
Winter Action Plan
Fire cracker ban

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com