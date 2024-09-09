Haryana Assembly polls: Congress workers want ticket for locals, stage protest

NEW DELHI: Just like the BJP, the Congress is too facing a protest from its own workers after releasing its first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls.

On Sunday, some workers of party’s Haryana unit held a protest outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi, demanding that local leaders be given preference over “outsiders”.

Most of the protesters were from Haryana’s Bawani Khera and they were carrying placards “Bahari pratyashi bardasht nahi karenge (Will not tolerate outside candidates)”.

Among the protesters, some were from Pataudi region. They alleged that the daughter and the son-in-law of state party chief Udai Bhan were being given tickets.

Congress on Friday released its first list of 32 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Bhan from Hodal and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

BJP’s GL Sharma joins Congress

Haryana BJP vice president GL Sharma joined Congress on Sunday with over 250 office bearers and several workers of the saffron party, the Congress’s statement said.

Sharma was the chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation in the Haryana government. Bhupinder Hooda congratulated Sharma on his homecoming to the Congress.