Condition of Mpox patient is stable: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday the condition of the mpox patient admitted to the LNJP Hospital was stable.

“There is one confirmed patient of mpox at LNJP hospital. He has a travel history and it is believed that he got infected during his travel abroad,” the minister said while conducting a surprise inspection at the hospital to assess its preparations for dealing with cases of mpox and dengue.

This is the first case of the mpox, declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the country.

“The patient has been isolated in a separate ward. He is in a stable condition,” he added.