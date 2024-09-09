Centre advises states to screen, test all suspect mpox cases

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday advised states and union territories to screen and test all suspect mpox cases in the community, and identify isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspect and confirmed patients.

In a letter sent to states and union territories on Monday, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to prevent any undue panic amongst the masses.

"No new case of Mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected cases have tested positive," he said, while emphasising the need to stay alert.