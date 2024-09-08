Nation

India reports suspected Mpox case; patient's condition stable, says government

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, the heath minister said, adding that there is no cause for concern.
First suspected Mpox case identified in India.
NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Sunday said that a man who recently returned from a country experiencing Mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease.

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

The health ministry confirmed that samples have been taken and are undergoing testing to verify whether the patient has contracted Mpox.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added.

