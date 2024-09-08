India reports suspected Mpox case; patient's condition stable, says government

NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Sunday said that a man who recently returned from a country experiencing Mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease.

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

The health ministry confirmed that samples have been taken and are undergoing testing to verify whether the patient has contracted Mpox.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said.