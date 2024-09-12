‘Address women quota in DUSU polls’: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor to swiftly address a representation seeking the introduction of women’s reservation in the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) poll.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela urged the university to resolve the petition within three weeks.

Filed by Shabana Hussain and represented by advocate Ashu Bidhuri, the plea calls for a 50 per cent reservation for women in the DUSU polls, emphasising the lack of female participation due to the influence of money and muscle power in the elections.

It also calls for the Centre, UGC, and the university to reserve 50 per cent of seats for female candidates in both DUSU and college student union elections.

The plea stresses the need for reservation for women to foster gender equality. It notes that a notification for the DUSU polls has been issued, with nominations starting on September 17, 2024, and the election scheduled for September 27, 2024.

Hussain has raised concerns about challenges faced by women despite 75 years of Independence. She underscored that the Constitution guarantees equality and participation for women, and highlighted the importance of political representation for women in a male-dominated society to achieve genuine empowerment.