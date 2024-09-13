SC verdict on Kejriwal's bail petition today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver on Friday its verdict on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the CBI and seeking interim bail in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, who had on September 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas, will pronounce the judgment.

While senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Kejriwal, senior Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior lawyer S V Raju appeared for CBI.

Notably, the SC granted bail to Kejriwal on July 12 in the same case being probed by the ED. He was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in the case.

Terming the arrest of Kejriwal “illegal and arbitrary”, Singhvi said, “There should be safeguards regarding arrest of an accused…You can’t just barge in to arrest without any basis,” he said.

Opposing Singhvi’s argument, ASG Raju said that Kejriwal moved to Delhi High Court without going to the sessions court. “They first approached SC, then the HC before going back to the SC.” No laws were violated in arresting Kejriwal, the CBI asserted.