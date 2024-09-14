Kejriwal walks out of jail, but wings clipped

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stepped out of Tihar jail where he was lodged since late March after Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Wasting no time to thank his supporters and party workers and attack ruling BJP at the Centre, Kejriwal, said “I have always fought with these anti-national forces and will keep on doing it. My fault was not that I committed any corruption, my fault was that I raised my voice against those anti-national forces so I had to go to jail.”

“Efforts are being made to weaken and judiciary, and threaten the judges. Now, efforts are being made to weaken the Election Commission and capture the ED and CBI,” he said,

Addressing his supporters from the rooftop of car, Kejriwal, donning a blue shirt, led chants of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Vande Mataram,” said, “They put me in jail. They thought that by putting me in jail, they will break my morale. My resolve has grown 100 times stronger and my strength has grown 100 times...The thick walls of the jail and the bars cannot break me.

The CM sought the blessings of his parents who welcomed him with traditional rituals. He hugged party collogue Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

‘Caged parrot’

The SC granted bail to Kejriwal in case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.