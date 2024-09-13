Excise policy case: SC grants bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal, says CBI's aim was to 'frustrate' bail process

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case investigated by the CBI, linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, who had reserved their decision on Kejriwal's bail plea on September 5, delivered their judgement on Friday, unanimously granting him bail.

Kejriwal had been formally arrested by the CBI on June 26, 2024, while he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam.

The apex court directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief not to make any public comments on the merits of the case and set bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh, along with two sureties.

It said completion of trial was unlikely to occur in the immediate future and rejected the apprehension of tampering by Kejriwal.

Despite their unanimous decision to grant him bail, the apex court judges differed in their views on the CBI's arrest of the AAP chief.

Justice Surya Kant observed that the CBI's arrest was legal, while Justice Bhuyan disagreed, arguing that the probe agency had arrested Kejriwal solely to undermine the bail granted in the ED case.

Justice Bhuyan criticised the CBI's actions, questioning why they sought to arrest Kejriwal with urgency after 22 months of not deeming it necessary, especially when he was on the verge of release in the ED case and termed the arrest "unjustified."

"When the appellant (Kejriwal) has been granted bail under the more stringent provisions of PMLA, further detention of the appellant by the CBI in respect of the same predicate offence has become wholly untenable...It appears that only after the special judge granted regular bail to the appellant in the ED case, which was stayed by the HC on oral mentioning, that CBI became active and sought custody of the appellant. Thus, the CBI did not feel the need and necessity to arrest the appellant for over 22 months," Justice Bhuyan said in his order.