Will thank Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after walking out the Tihar Jail, in New Delhi
NEW DELHI: A day after he was released from the Tihar Jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will seek Lord Hanuman's blessings.

Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place later in the day.

"Today at 12 noon I will go to Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to thank God and seek his blessings," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The chief minister walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy linked corruption case.

