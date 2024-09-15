Dissolve assembly, resign immediately: BJP to Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday said instead of enacting a "drama", Arvind Kejriwal should immediately resign as the Delhi chief minister and recommend dissolution of the Assembly.

Reacting to Kejriwal's remarks on Sunday that he would step down from the chief minister's post in two days, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva challenged him to resign immediately along with his cabinet.

"Why does he need two days? He will make a U-turn after two days and say his MLAs have asked him to continue (as the chief minister). I challenge him to resign immediately along with the entire cabinet and call for early elections," Sachdeva told PTI.

He said if Assembly polls are held in Delhi in November, the people of the national capital will give a fitting reply to Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Echoing Sachdeva's words, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sudhanshu Trivedi, said if Kejriwal wants early elections in Delhi, he should first recommend dissolving the Assembly.

"He is still a chief minister and his party has a massive majority in the Delhi Assembly. If he wants elections to be held, he can convene the cabinet's meeting and recommend dissolution of the Assembly," he said.

"His demand (for early polls) shows just how bizarre his character has become," Trivedi added.