'Sonia Gandhi model': BJP calls Kejriwal’s resignation announcement a ‘PR stunt’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent announcement about resigning from his position in two days has been dismissed as a 'PR stunt' by BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhandari on Sunday, claimed that Kejriwal has realised his image among Delhi's citizens is not that of an honest leader, but a corrupt one. “This is a PR stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. He has understood that his image among the people of Delhi is not of an honest leader but of a corrupt leader," Bhandari said. "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party is known across the country as a corrupt party.”

Bhandari went on to say, "Under his PR stunt, he wants to restore his image." He alleged that Kejriwal's strategy resembled what he referred to as the 'Sonia Gandhi model,' where Sonia Gandhi reportedly controlled the government through a 'dummy' leader. "It is clear that he wants to apply the Sonia Gandhi model, where she made Manmohan Singh a dummy Prime Minister and ran the government from behind the scenes," Bhandari added.

The BJP spokesperson further suggested that AAP is aware of its waning support in Delhi. "They have understood today that the Aam Aadmi Party is losing the Delhi elections, and the people of Delhi cannot vote in their name," he remarked. "So, they want to make someone else a scapegoat," Bhandari concluded.