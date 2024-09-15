Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi's chief minister in 2 days

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who came out of jail a couple of days ago after getting bail in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam from the Supreme Court, on Sunday said that he will resign from the CM post in the next 2 days.

The AAP Supremo said that the party will name the new Chief Minister in a couple of days. The announcement to this effect was made by the Delhi CM while addressing the workers at AAP headquarters.

"Today I have come to ask the public whether you consider Kejriwal honest or a criminal. Now until the people of Delhi announce their decision, I will not sit on the CM's chair. I will resign from the post of Chief Minister two days from today,” Kejriwal said.

"Delhi elections should be held in November. If you think I am honest, then vote for me in large numbers. I will sit on the Chief Minister's chair only after being elected. Elections are to be held in February. My demand is that elections should be held in Delhi along with Maharashtra elections in November. Until the elections are held, there will be someone else from the party as the Chief Minister. There will be a meeting of MLAs in the next 2-3 days, in which the next CM will be decided," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM said, "When Shaheed Bhagat Singh was in jail, he wrote letters to many people and the British sent these letters to the people outside. But when I went to jail, I wrote only one letter to L-G sahab that on August 15 Atishi ji should be allowed to hoist the flag in my place. But that letter was not delivered to LG Sahib and a warning was given that if you write a letter to LG Sahib now, your meeting with the family will be stopped."

The AAP National Convener said that the BJP thought that by sending me to jail, they will break our party. By breaking our MLAs, they will topple the government in Delhi and Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party is fighting against their conspiracies. They thought they would break my spirits but they have boosted my spirits even more.

"Bhagat Singh ji would never have thought at the time of being hanged that there would be an India in which such a cruel government would come that would leave even the British behind," the AAP leader added.

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while addressing the party workers, said that the BJP had written a fictional story called 'Liquor Scam'. The Supreme Court has put an end to that story by granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal. This is a happy ending for us and a sad ending for BJP.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a hope not only for the Aam Aadmi Party but for the people of the entire country. Kejriwal is the hope of crores of people of the country who dream of free education, health and electricity," Sisodia said.