Kejriwal gears up for Haryana, Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: Out from jail, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now focused on the upcoming elections in Haryana and Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced via an X post that Kejriwal has convened a high-level strategy meeting for Haryana, which goes to the polls on October 5.

“CM called a meeting of the senior leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party to discuss the campaign plan for the Haryana election,” Pathak’s post read.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted the AAP national convenor bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’.

Out after six months, the star campaigner of the party is now expected to unleash an extensive poll campaign in the state. In the high-stakes election for AAP, which is desperate to expand its footprint in the state, the party has decided to contest solo on all 90 seats after seat-sharing talks with Congress failed. “People connect with Kejriwal. He is not just the party’s biggest face but also the main star campaigner,” a senior party leader said.

Earlier this week, the party issued a list of its star campaigners for the state with the chief minister’s name on top. However, in his absence, AAP kickstarted its Haryana campaign in July with Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, leading the charge in rallies.

So far, the party’s campaign, launched in July, just had a poster of Kejriwal, while senior leaders, including Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Sandeep Pathak, were holding rallies and roadshows. Almost every week, Sunita was also visiting the state and holding rallies.

Now, Kejriwal is set to hit the ground running, leading rallies, roadshows, and public meetings.

“We have very positive feedback from the ground. We will now fight the polls with double energy. Kejriwal ji will soon start his campaign in Haryana,” AAP’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has called a meeting of party workers to discuss Delhi assembly elections to be held early next year. However, the meeting, which was scheduled for Saturday evening at party’s headquarters, has been postponed.