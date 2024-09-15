Not just CM, cabinet should also resign: Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to step down from the chief minister’s post after two days, the BJP said on Sunday that the entire AAP cabinet should tender their resignation.
“Given the deep-rooted corruption in the Kejriwal government, the entire cabinet should resign as there is no department untouched by corruption,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.
Sachdeva said that the public had already given its verdict long ago when they sent “Kejriwal to jail and didn’t respond to the ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign”.
While campaigning during the recently held Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal stated that if people voted for the INDIA bloc, he might not have to go back to prison.
The BJP leader called Kejriwal a “suspicious character” and questioned his intentions of delaying his resignation by two days.
“If he had any decency, he would have resigned long ago; there would be no need for an excuse. The demand for two days is probably to settle some remaining issues and gather more money,” the Delhi BJP chief alleged. He accused Kejriwal of “destroying the capital with scams and corruption”.
“Every year, 40 to 45 people lose their lives due to waterlogging. There is talk of free electricity, but bills are coming with a 45% surcharge. Commercial rates from ₹8.50 to ₹17 per unit are being collected, breaking the back of consumers. Even people living in slums are receiving electricity bills of thousands of rupees,” Sachdeva alleged.