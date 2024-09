AAP to announce name of new Delhi CM at 12 noon

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said.

Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday.

He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".

"The name of the new CM will be announced at 12 noon today after the legislative party meeting," a party functionary said.

During the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Kejriwal’s residence, the CM held one-on-one talks with senior leaders, taking their individual feedback on the next chief minister, party leader and cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Names of Kejriwal’s wife Sunita and ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot are doing the rounds.

(With inputs from Online Desk)