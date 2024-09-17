Congress, L-G welcomes Atishi's elevation to Delhi CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a new head of its government in the city on Tuesday. Delhi Congress extended its wishes to the new Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav took a jibe on the development; he called Atishi short term CM and criticized AAP for allegedly failing its promises to the people of Delhi.

"I extend best wishes to the new chief minister and I am hopeful that the problems of the public of Delhi will be resolved. The AAP government cannot run away from the promises that they made after the formation of their government...She has become the Chief Minister for just three months as AAP has been exposed in front of the public. Congress will form its Chief Minister in 2025," he stated.

Meanwhile, L-G VK Saxena also welcomed the move.

“Atishi's name has been recommended for the CM post by the MLAs. This is the process of the Assembly. It's welcomed,” Saxena said.