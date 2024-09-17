Congress, L-G welcomes Atishi's elevation to Delhi CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a new head of its government in the city on Tuesday. Delhi Congress extended its wishes to the new Chief Minister.
Speaking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav took a jibe on the development; he called Atishi short term CM and criticized AAP for allegedly failing its promises to the people of Delhi.
"I extend best wishes to the new chief minister and I am hopeful that the problems of the public of Delhi will be resolved. The AAP government cannot run away from the promises that they made after the formation of their government...She has become the Chief Minister for just three months as AAP has been exposed in front of the public. Congress will form its Chief Minister in 2025," he stated.
Meanwhile, L-G VK Saxena also welcomed the move.
“Atishi's name has been recommended for the CM post by the MLAs. This is the process of the Assembly. It's welcomed,” Saxena said.
The tenure of the Delhi Assembly is set to end in February 2025.
Outgoing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday, stating he would not resume as the head of the government until the people of Delhi declared him 'honest.'
Kejriwal's announcement came two days after his release from Tihar jail following bail granted by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.
The current term of the Delhi Assembly is set to expire on February 11, 2025.