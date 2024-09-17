Kejriwal quits as CM, Atishi stakes claim to form new govt

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday resigned as Delhi Chief Minister after meeting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Newly elected leader of the legislature party Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital.

The AAP Supremo, who was in jail in connection with Delhi Excise Police ‘scam’ and had got bail by the Supreme Court on Friday last, sought LG’s appointment to tender his resignation on Monday.

The LG scheduled a meeting at 4:30pm. The AAP leaders including its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) held several rounds of discussion to elect a new face for Delhi CM.

On Tuesday, during the meeting of AAP legislatures, AAP Chief proposed the name of Atishi as the new CM of Delhi.

As per the source, the newly announced CM and his cabinet is likely to take oath within a week period and the formal announcement will be made soon in this regard.

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the party and currently serving as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi government.

As a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal -led cabinet, she holds the highest number of portfolios including major ones.

She was Advisor to the Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, primarily on education, from July 2015 to 17 April 2018.

On Monday, the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) discussed the new CM face and the composition of the Delhi cabinet at CM’s residence.

The committee also reviewed strategies for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, as the party aims to broaden its political presence in the neighbouring state.