AAP MLA Amanatullah moves Delhi HC against arrest by ED in Waqf case

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, challenging his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case tied to alleged irregularities during his tenure as chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board. His petition is expected to be heard later this week.
Khan was arrested on September 2 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after ED officials conducted a search at his residence in Okhla. He is currently in judicial custody until September 23, facing accusations of illegal recruitment and financial misconduct.
The money laundering charges stem from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three separate complaints lodged by the Delhi Police. The ED has filed a prosecution complaint, which is the equivalent of a charge sheet, naming five individuals, including three associates of Khan—Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir, and Jawed Imam Siddiqui—as co-accused.
The ED claims Khan was involved in illegal recruitment practices and benefited financially through improper leasing of Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022 when he led the board. The investigation also alleges that Khan obtained significant amounts of illicit cash, which was subsequently used to acquire immovable assets in the names of his associates.
During the raid at Khan’s residence, the ED seized several incriminating materials, both physical and digital, that reportedly tie him to the offense of money laundering. This arrest is part of an ongoing probe, with the ED previously conducting searches at properties linked to Khan.
