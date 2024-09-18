Supreme Court red light on bulldozer justice till Oct 1

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed authorities across the country not to demolish properties, including those accused of crime till October 1, without seeking its prior permission. “Till next date, there shall be no demolitions without seeking leave of this court.

However, such an order would not be applicable for unauthorised constructions on public streets, footpaths, abutting railway lines, water bodies, or public spaces,” the court ordered.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said that even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, “it is against the ethos of our Constitution”.

It was hearing a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking directions to various states to ensure no further demolition of properties of those accused in cases of rioting and violence takes place.

During the hearing, the bench expressed displeasure over statements made by certain sections of the society after the September 2 hearing during which it questioned the bulldozer justice and said it would formulate guidelines.

“After that order, there have been statements that the bulldozer will continue and it all depends on whose hands the steering is,” the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said law has been complied with in all the demolitions. He said there was a petition before the court which alleged that because the person belonged to a particular religion, his property was demolished. He said a narrative was being built saying the government was targeting a particular community.

To this, the bench replied, “Rest assured that outside noise is not influencing us.”