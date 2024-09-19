Delhi building collapse: Locals say they alerted owner several times

NEW DELHI: Locals of the Bapa Nagar claimed they had multiple times flagged the poor condition of the building which collapsed on Wednesday in central Delhi but the owner never paid heed to their requests.

“The building was in a completely dilapidated state. We had told the owner multiple times but he never paid any attention to it,” a local who resided close to the house said.

At least four people were killed while 14 others sustained injuries, of which two are still battling for their life, when the five-storey building collapsed.

The residents of nearby buildings further said that the overnight rains further deteriorated the condition of the building that led to its collapse. The building was located in an extremely congested area having narrow lanes which even made the rescue operation difficult as heavy machinery or cranes which could have been used to clear the debris were unable to reach the spot.

The Delhi BJP blamed the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation Department for the incident, saying that the Mayor ignored their leaders request of conducting a survey of dangerous and dilapidated buildings in the city

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor said he has been constantly writing to Mayor Shelly Oberoi demanding survey of dangerous buildings and appropriate issuance of repair and vacation notices to occupants in Delhi especially in Sadar Bazar, Paharganj and Karol Bagh areas.