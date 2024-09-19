The Page Has Turned

Gone are the days when gallery spaces were confined to traditional art forms such as paintings and sculptures. Galleries have evolved, flinging open their doors to anything imbued with artistic rigour and inquiry. The debate over what qualifies as art feels almost redundant now, as what once resided in the gallery shop has moved into the exhibition space. In this new landscape, the gallery has shed its false sanctity, fully embracing its role as both a space for display and commerce.
This blending of boundaries between gallery and shop has been unfolding for years and is now a hallmark of contemporary art galleries around the world. Delhi’s Pulp Society, an experimental gallery and printmaking workshop, is exploring similar ideas with their ongoing show, ‘Paper and Play’. This hybrid exhibition-cum-hangout challenges the very notion of what belongs on gallery walls. Featuring games, zines, magazines, toys, and books—practices rooted in paper—the show engages a diverse audience through an array of playful, accessible mediums.
The many faces of art
Priyanshi Saxena, the curator of Pulp Society, emphasises that the primary focus of ‘Paper and Play’ is on paper-based practices, bringing in a range of artists who use paper as their central medium.
“There’s a real lacuna in access to writing about art, and many artists anyway use books and independent publications as a medium,” Saxena said.
“On this table, you’ll see artists as photomakers and bookmakers, and that’s the whole point. We’re making different forms of art accessible to people who might not belong to the art world.” The exhibition tables and wall shelves, brimming with zines, posters, and books, feel more like a treasure trove or a library than a typical gallery display, inviting visitors to touch, read, and interact with the works.
This is the second iteration of ‘Paper and Play’ at Pulp Society. In 2022, the gallery started with six collaborators, including Thukral and Tagra, TAKE on Art, ArtIndia, Marg, and Citizen Gallery—many of whom return for this year’s show. Selected art-related books from publishers like Speaking Tiger, Amar Chitra Katha, and Khoj Books, along with contributions from digital platforms like STIR and ASAP, are on offer this year.
In addition, there’s a delightful surprise in the form of books submitted through an open call, sitting alongside well-known names like Reliable Copy, Offset Projects, and Blue Jackal. The gallery has even partnered with Subko Subculture, bringing their coffee brews in a can to the exhibition.
With reading corners and programming lined up throughout the show, Pulp Society promises to remain a lively, interactive space.
Bookshelves to gallery walls
As visitors enter the gallery, they encounter a section full of zines and graphic explorations by independent artists such as Achal Dodiya, Anukriti Kaushik, Pooja Saxena, Pagal Canvas, Sarah Ahmed, and Gurdev Singh. Their works—artistic explorations manifested on paper—carry a playful, experimental tone. One standout piece is Sana Jankharia’s Sana Reunited with Her Tissue Just Like Cinderella with Her Shoe.
This autobiographical book features hand-painted text on tissues, each page carefully stacked in a box clad with cyanotype handmade cloth. Pooja Saxena’s zine series, meanwhile, takes viewers on a trip through the cinemas of Indian cities, exploring type diversity with a distinct visual flair.
Alongside these works, a thoughtfully curated shelf showcases DIY art kits by Potli, which have been “designed to provide children with hands-on experience while cultivating a deep appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage”, Saxena notes.
Between the canvas and object-making, a lot of artistic production and experimentation is happening in the form of literature, research, and textual compilations. The art has spilled out from the canvas into the everyday, and in this show, we see it appearing in various forms and sizes, palatable to all tastes.
Touch, play, take home
The timing of the exhibition is no coincidence either. The art world tends to have a lull in summer. ‘Paper and Play’ offers an opportunity to invite a brand new audience into the gallery—and the art world—creating a hospitable point of entry, both conceptually and in terms of price.
“Most of the works here are under Rs 1 lakh, and we’ve sold most of them through UPI payments to first-time collectors—people who have never bought art before. Around 80 to 90 per cent of our buyers are new to the gallery experience, which shows that we’re reaching the right audience,” she adds.
In many ways, ‘Paper and Play’ is an experience that invites the public to rethink their relationship with art. “This is not primarily a visual show,” Saxena concludes. “I want people to read. Art doesn’t exist in isolation—it communicates through text, objects, and interaction. We’re not trying to classify or bracket things. The written word is a powerful medium, and art can encompass literature, performance, and play.”
‘Paper and Play’ is on till September 28 at Pulp Society, B-247, Pocket B, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate