The Page Has Turned

Gone are the days when gallery spaces were confined to traditional art forms such as paintings and sculptures. Galleries have evolved, flinging open their doors to anything imbued with artistic rigour and inquiry. The debate over what qualifies as art feels almost redundant now, as what once resided in the gallery shop has moved into the exhibition space. In this new landscape, the gallery has shed its false sanctity, fully embracing its role as both a space for display and commerce.

This blending of boundaries between gallery and shop has been unfolding for years and is now a hallmark of contemporary art galleries around the world. Delhi’s Pulp Society, an experimental gallery and printmaking workshop, is exploring similar ideas with their ongoing show, ‘Paper and Play’. This hybrid exhibition-cum-hangout challenges the very notion of what belongs on gallery walls. Featuring games, zines, magazines, toys, and books—practices rooted in paper—the show engages a diverse audience through an array of playful, accessible mediums.

The many faces of art

Priyanshi Saxena, the curator of Pulp Society, emphasises that the primary focus of ‘Paper and Play’ is on paper-based practices, bringing in a range of artists who use paper as their central medium.

“There’s a real lacuna in access to writing about art, and many artists anyway use books and independent publications as a medium,” Saxena said.

“On this table, you’ll see artists as photomakers and bookmakers, and that’s the whole point. We’re making different forms of art accessible to people who might not belong to the art world.” The exhibition tables and wall shelves, brimming with zines, posters, and books, feel more like a treasure trove or a library than a typical gallery display, inviting visitors to touch, read, and interact with the works.