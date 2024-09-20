87 nominations filed for four posts in DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: With just a few days left for the Delhi University Student Council Elections (DUSU), representatives of various student parties at the University filed nominations amid heavy police security on Thursday for the post of president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary.

The final list of nominated candidates was declared by the DU late evening. As per the chief election officer for the polls, Professor Satya Prakash, 87 nominations were filed for four posts.

For the post of President, 28 nominations were filed, while for the post of Vice President 19; for the post of Joint Secretary 18; and for the post of Secretary 22 nominations were filed. If a candidate wants to withdraw their candidature, he/she can do so by Friday.

The process of filing nominations was peacefully conducted. A large crowd of party supporters had gathered on the occasion, with flyers, name boards, flags etc. From NSUI, a total of nine nominations were filed while from ABVP six and from the AISA-SFI panel five.

From ABVP, the nominations were filed by Rishabh Chaudhary, Aman Kapasia, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Himanshu Nagar, Mitravinda Karanwal and Kanishka Chaudhary. Similarly from NSUI, Yash Nandal, Yash Panwar, Rounak Khatri, Rishabh Bhatti, Rahul Jhansla, Lokesh Choudhary, Umanshi Lamba, Namrata Jeph and Drishika Sangwan filed their nominations.

The AISA-SFI joint panel will be represented by Saavy Gupta, Ayush Mondal and Sneha Agarwal in the elections. Saavy is contesting the post of President, Ayush Mondal standing for Vice-President post and Sneha Agarwal is for Secretary. Sneha is also the state committee member of SFI.