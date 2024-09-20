Khalsa College among three not to take part in DUSU elections: Gurdwara panel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (DSGMC) on Thursday announced that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College and two others will not participate in the DUSU polls.

On behalf of students, one of the advocates, Shashank Shekhar Jha, approached the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the decision, which has asked three colleges to disassociate themselves from the DUSU polls.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Sri Govind Singh College of Commerce and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College have announced their disassociation from these elections, citing their status as minority institutions protected under Article 30(1) of the Indian constitution.

In its petition, the advocate highlighted, “The sudden decision of these colleges to withdraw, despite being listed as participating intuitions, raises concerns about transparency and their adherence to statutory obligations. This violates the DUSU constitution and statute 30 of the Varsity statutes, which mandate all affiliated colleges, including minority institutions, to participate in student elections.”

The petitioner has asked the court to quash the decision of the colleges to disassociate itself from polls as arbitrary, illegal and contrary to the rules of DU, the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, DUSU constitution and constitutional principles.

Meanwhile the NSUI strongly condemned the DSGMC decision to cancel Khalsa College student elections without any prior notification.

NSUI launches a campaign against ABVP

On the final day of nominations for the DUSU polls, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday launched a campaign against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) alleged ‘unfulfilled promises’. In a digital poster released on social media, NSUI questioned ABVP, ‘where is the Earn while Learn’ policy? The student body came up with a hashtag #NSUIForABetterDU. However the ABVP’s Ashutosh Singh said, “This is just a blame game happening right now because the entire student fraternity of DU knows that we had made continuous efforts to fulfill everything we had mentioned in our manifesto last year.”