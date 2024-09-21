NSUI, ABVP reveal panels, manifestos to be released today

NEW DELHI: The NSUI on Friday announced its candidates for the forthcoming DUSU polls scheduled for September 27.

Expressing confidence in the organisation’s ability to secure a clean sweep, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary said the elections point towards a significant shift in the political landscape of Delhi University. Rounak Khatri was announced as the presidential candidate, Yash Nandal as vice president, Namrata Jeph Meena as secretary and Lokesh Choudhary as Joint Secretary.

The ABVP also announced their panel on Friday. The panel headed by Rishabh Choudhary for the post of President followed by Bhanu Pratap Singh for Vice President, Mitravinda Karanwal for Secretary and Aman Kapasiya for Joint Secretary will contest in upcoming elections.