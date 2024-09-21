Out of 87 nominations, 66 candidates withdraw their names in DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: Unlike last year when over 40% of DUSU poll candidates were from the Buddhist Studies Centre, this year it is a mixed batch of candidates from the Law department, different DU Colleges, south campus etc.

Among the eight final candidates for the post of President, only two are from Buddhist Studies while three are from Law Centre, one from Hindu College, another one is from Zakir Hussain College and one candidate is also from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

Meanwhile, a day after 87 nomination papers were filed for the DUSU polls, the chief election officer on Friday published the final list of the candidates from each of students’ organisations. After the withdrawals held on Friday, eight candidates were in the list of presidential candidate, five for the post of vice president, four for the post of secretary and four for the post of joint secretary.

Aniket Madke, Badee U Zaman, Pinki, Rishabh Choudhary, Ronak Khatri, Savvy Gupta, Sheetal, Shivam Maurya are the names of the eight presidential candidates.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of the nomination papers, five candidates were finalised for the vice president’s post. Ayush Mondal, Banshree Das, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Rovin Singh and Yash Nandal are in the final list.

Adithyan MA, Mitravinda Karanwal, Namrata Jeph and Sneha Aggarwal are contesting for secretary post while Aman Kapasiya, Anamika, Anjana Sukumaran and Lokesh Choudhary are contesting for the post of joint secretary.