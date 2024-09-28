Delhi govt launches anti-dust campaign to tackle pollution, sets 14-point construction guidelines

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb rising dust pollution during the winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline as part of the city's 'Winter Action Plan'.

Rai said the rules aim to tackle dust pollution from the construction sites, a major contributor to the city's declining air quality.

"We have made significant strides in reducing air pollution in Delhi, which has decreased by 34.6 per cent over the past nine years," Rai said during a press conference here.

However, during winter, pollution levels spike, largely due to dust from construction activities.

Our Winter Action Plan, announced on September 25, focuses on 21 areas of concern, with the anti-dust campaign being a key component, he added.

Highlighting 14 points, Rai said that construction sites over 500 square meters must now register on the Construction and Demolition (C&D) portal, where compliance with environmental norms will be strictly monitored.

Those failing to follow the guidelines face hefty fines, while exemplary projects will be recognized with the 'Harit Ratna' Award for their efforts in curbing pollution, he added.