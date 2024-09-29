Asked to slow down, car driver hits bike-borne Delhi cop, drags him on road

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable, disguised as a civilian to prevent burglaries in the Nangloi area of West Delhi, was tragically killed after being struck by a reckless driver in the early hours of Sunday.

The car then dragged him along with his two-wheeler for more than 10 metres.

The deceased officer, identified as Sandeep, joined the force in 2018 and was posted at the Nangloi police station. He is survived by his mother, wife, and a five-year-old son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram stated, “Constable Sandeep was going towards the railway road from Nangloi Police Station during duty hours, dressed in civilian clothes due to the increased incidents of burglary in the area.”