Delhi Mayor directs MCD commissioner to submit report on road condition in two days

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has asked the MCD commissioner to provide a detailed report on the condition and upkeep of roads managed by the civic body within two days, an official said on Saturday.

It comes a day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal asked Chief Minister Atishi to prioritise road repair work. The Mayor highlighted concerns over the significant disrepair of many MCD roads in residential areas, indicating a pressing need for improvements as the election approaches.

In a written communication addressed to the MCD Commissioner, Oberoi stated, “It has come to my notice that most MCD roads in colonies all over Delhi are in serious disrepair. Not only is this making travel difficult for all the residents of Delhi but it has also put residents at increased risk of accidents due to potholes. Besides, broken roads also lead to increased suspension of road dust, which is a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi.”

“It is unacceptable that such a routine matter of maintenance and construction of MCD roads in the national capital isn’t being carried out in a timely manner. Any further delay in carrying out these works will adversely affect pollution levels in Delhi,” she wrote further.

Oberoi also demanded a detailed report on the budget allocations for road projects in FY 2024-25, current spending, and explanations for any unspent funds.

“The MCD has kept a budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore fund for road maintenance and another Rs 500 crore under the mayor’s discretionary funds, to be utilized for the revamp of MCD roads in the current financial year 2024-25. The Commissioner (MCD) is directed to share the status of maintenance and construction of MCD roads within two working days i.e. latest by 5 pm on Monday, 30th September,” her directions read.