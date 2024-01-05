Divya Pahuja's murder: No sign of model’s body, 5-day police remand for accused

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram Police on Thursday got a five-day remand of the three arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s girlfriend, Divya Pahuja, in a Gurugram hotel on January 2.

Pertinent to mention that Pahuja’s body is yet to be recovered, with two more suspects in her murder are still at large. Pahuja, 27, a former model, was allegedly killed by Abhijeet Singh, owner of the City Point, the hotel where she was staying, along with his associates, Om Prakash and Hemraj.

Prakash and Hemraj, who used to work at the hotel. DCP (Crime) Vijay Pratap Singh said investigating team has recovered mobile devices of Pahuja and Abhijeet, and sent them for forensic examination. During questioning, Abhijeet said that Divya had some objectionable pictures of him, and she was extorting money from him.

On Tuesday night, Abhijit told Divya to delete his pictures from her mobile phone, and when she refused to share her mobile password and delete the images, he shot her dead and paid his associates `10 lakh to dispose of her body. The police have, meanwhile, accessed CCTV footage where the accused could be seen escaping the scene in a blue BMW car, carrying Pahuja’s body in the boot.

Another footage shows the accused dragging the women’s body, wrapped in bedsheet, through the hotel corridor. Meanwhile, Gurugram Police have recovered the BMW car, used to carry the deceased’s body, from Patiala, Punjab. It is suspected that Divya’s body has been disposed somewhere in Punjab, as it was not found in the boot of the BMW.

Divya’s family alleged that her murder was conspired by Sandeep Gadoli’s family, along with Abhijeet. Gadoli was killed in an encounter in Mumbai in February 2016. Divya was the prime accused in the case.

