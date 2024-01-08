Home Cities Delhi

AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates Maliwal, N D Gupta, Sanjay Singh file nominations

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.

Published: 08th January 2024 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 04:16 PM

AAP leader Sanjay Singh files his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in New Delhi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party's candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, N D Gupta and Sanjay Singh filed their nominations here on Monday, officials said.

AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.

AAP candidate Swati Maliwal flashes the victory sign as she leaves after
filing her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections | PTI

The officials said Maliwal, ND Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi transport commissioner's office in Civil Lines. The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies will be held on January 19.

The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 12.

Maliwal resigned as the DCW chairperson after AAP fielded her as its Rajya Sabha candidate on Friday.

