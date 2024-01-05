DCW chief Maliwal resigns after AAP nominates her for Rajya Sabha 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation after the Aam Aadmi Party announced her candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections, officials said.

While signing her resignation, she became emotional and hugged her colleagues before leaving the office located at the Vikas Bhawan in ITO.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday finalized its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to take place in Delhi on January 19.

The committee nominated Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal as its candidate for the first time and renominated Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

Chaired by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana.

"Sushil Kumar Gupta has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path," a senior AAP leader said.

Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta's names have been proposed by the AAP for their second term as Rajya Sabha MP for their 2nd term.

A court here has allowed Singh, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha renomination.

The third name that the AAP has proposed is Swati Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal is an Indian activist and the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Her career in activism began at a young age, and she has been an active advocate for women's rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality.

In 2015, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the DCW, where she has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment, and women's safety in Delhi. Her dedication to women's welfare and tireless efforts in advocating for their rights have made her a prominent figure in the realm of social activism in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

