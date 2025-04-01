AC technician arrested for staging burglary at own house to repay loans

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old AC technician was arrested for allegedly staging a burglary at his home in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area to repay his loans, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Butta Singh, a resident of Om Vihar in Uttam Nagar, had reported on March 21 that gold jewellery and Rs 45,000 were stolen from his house between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Singh’s wife, Inderjit Kaur, informed the police that her husband and their two children work as AC technicians and operate a shop in Sewak Park. She stated that she left the house around 3 pm to purchase groceries, and upon returning, found the jewellery missing.