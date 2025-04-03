Dehi Budget 2025: A smart leap towards cleaner urban mobility

Delhi’s 2025 budgetary allocation for transport presents a transformative vision for the future of urban mobility. An unprecedented nearly Rs 13,000 crore is allocated for public transport, a 38% increase from the previous year and a giant leap in this direction. Prioritising the expansion of electric mobility, a comprehensive overhaul of public transit infrastructure, and the integration of digital reforms, this budget lays the foundation for a greener, more efficient transport ecosystem.

Leap Toward Sustainability

A central aspect of this budget is its strong push for green mobility. The plan to induct 5,000 electric buses into Delhi’s fleet is a step in the right direction towards decarbonising public transport. Importantly, the transport department had previously aimed to convert 80% of 11,000 buses (~8,800 buses)to electric by 2025, but so far, it has only achieved about 25% of this target.

There is now hope that the existing challenges can be overcome, making the way forward for Delhi’s transition to electric buses. With over 2,000 electric buses already in operation, Delhi currently ranks as the third largest fleet globally. With ambitious new procurements set to add around 3,000 more electric buses by 2026, this expansion can propel Delhi to the second place.

Their deployment will significantly reduce carbon emissions and harmful particulate matter. The budget also prioritises expanding the Delhi Metro, with nearly Rs 3,000 crore earmarked for Phase IV corridors—a significant increase from last year’s Rs 500-crore allocation. A well-developed metro system is the backbone of urban transit, reducing dependence on private vehicles and alleviating congestion.

However, bus and metro services must closely complement each other. With the induction of new buses and the expansion of metro infrastructure, a route rationalisation exercise of buses in partnership with Delhi Metro is imperative. This will strategically realign bus routes to complement metro corridors rather than compete with them, bridging critical gaps, strengthening feeder services, and enhancing last-mile connectivity. A well-integrated network will improve commuter convenience and maximise ridership across both systems, making public transport the most viable and seamless choice for Delhiites.