Parents of five-year-old say accused Kenya diplomat’s son already left India

NEW DELHI: The parents of a five-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class 12 student, who is a Kenyan diplomat’s son, have claimed that the accused had already left the country without facing any charges. Both the accused and the survivor attended the same school.

“The Kenya High Commission has not revoked the diplomatic immunity of the accused. Instead, the boy has left the country without facing any charges, despite sexually assaulting at least six children and having three FIRs registered against him,” the survivor’s father told this newspaper on Wednesday.

Government sources said a diplomatic immunity matter is pending with Kenya and since the matter is sub-judice, no further comments can be made.

The incident took place in last August and an FIR was lodged on September 18 at the Greater Kailash police station under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Last month, the minor’s parents moved Delhi High Court and the hearing is slated for April 7. The plea alleges that the school failed to exercise due vigilance in preventing and reporting child sexual abuse. The petition says the school has not complied with government-mandated child protection measures, including the Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools (2021) developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.