Capital sizzles under early April heatwave

NEW DELHI: A severe heatwave continued to scorch the national capital on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures reaching beyond the 40-degree Celsius mark for the second consecutive day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), key weather stations in Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 41°C and 40.4°C, respectively.

The city woke up to an unusually warm morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4°C, 2.4 degrees above the seasonal average.

Monday marked the onset of the season’s first heatwave in Delhi, with the mercury touching 40.2°C. The IMD has forecast continued heatwave conditions in parts of the capital over the next few days.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city, valid until April 9. The weather department noted that three major stations — Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar — met the criteria for a heatwave on Tuesday, officially marking the beginning of heatwave conditions this season.