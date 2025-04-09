Capital sizzles under early April heatwave

NEW DELHI: A severe heatwave continued to scorch the national capital on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures reaching beyond the 40-degree Celsius mark for the second consecutive day.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), key weather stations in Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 41°C and 40.4°C, respectively.
The city woke up to an unusually warm morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4°C, 2.4 degrees above the seasonal average.
Monday marked the onset of the season’s first heatwave in Delhi, with the mercury touching 40.2°C. The IMD has forecast continued heatwave conditions in parts of the capital over the next few days.
A yellow alert has been issued for the city, valid until April 9. The weather department noted that three major stations — Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar — met the criteria for a heatwave on Tuesday, officially marking the beginning of heatwave conditions this season.
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are declared when the maximum temperature touches or exceeds 40°C in the plains, 30°C in hilly regions, or when there is a departure from normal temperature by 4.5°C to 6.4°C.
A yellow alert for heatwaves by IMD signals moderate but tolerable heat for most, with potential health risks for vulnerable groups like infants, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions.
People are advised to avoid sun exposure, wear light cotton clothes and cover their heads when outdoors to avoid health-related risks, say experts.