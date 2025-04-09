'We are the ones who built the temple,' say CR Park fish vendors as BJP workers threaten to shut down their shops

NEW DELHI: Fish sellers of Chittranjan Park found themselves in a state of disbelief last week when the anti-meat overdrive of the Hindu right hit the local markets with a warning to shut shops because they were close to a temple.

Incredulous, some of the shopkeepers claimed they were the ones who built the temple in the first place.

A video that captured a member of the saffron brigade making a case before the shopkeepers for the shutdown, citing the temple's closeness, made rounds on social media, attracting at least one lawmaker's attention.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted a series of statements on X, accusing BJP workers of threatening Bengali fish vendors.

In one of her posts, Moitra shared a video, with the text: "Please watch as saffron brigade BJP goons threaten fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi. Never in 60 years has this happened, residents say."

She too claimed that the temple in question was built by the market people.

In another post, she shared a WhatsApp message, allegedly from a local, who described the situation as "terrible" due to the "forced closure" of meat and fish shops.

Divendu, a fish vendor, said that some people came to his shop and asked him to close his shop, as they recorded the incident on camera.

"We told them the land was approved by the DDA for us to set up our shops. No one has ever asked us to shut down before," he said.