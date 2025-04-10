BJP sees red as TMC MP shares fish market video

NEW DELHI: The ongoing controversy surrounding a viral video, in which individuals are seen objecting to the sale of fish next to a temple in Chittaranjan Park, has intensified with accusations from the BJP against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. The BJP has claimed that Moitra’s actions are an attempt to disrupt communal harmony in Delhi, labelling the video as “fake and manipulated.”

The party has also called for an investigation into the creators of the video and Moitra’s role in sharing it, accusing her of a “sensational and baseless” attempt to stir unrest. Virendra Sachdeva, president of the Delhi BJP, said that the video, shared by Moitra and created by unidentified individuals, has harmed the social fabric of Delhi.

“If she had the seriousness of an MP, she would have reported this to the police rather than creating a sensation online,” Sachdeva said. He also alleged that the TMC MP’s actions were either a diversion from internal party issues or an attempt to stay in the news.

Sachdeva clarified that the fish markets shown in the video have been legally operating for over six decades. He also noted that most of the vendors are Hindu, follow hygiene norms and engage in local cultural activities. “Many of the vendors are BJP supporters,” he added.