BJP sees red as TMC MP shares fish market video

NEW DELHI: The ongoing controversy surrounding a viral video, in which individuals are seen objecting to the sale of fish next to a temple in Chittaranjan Park, has intensified with accusations from the BJP against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. The BJP has claimed that Moitra’s actions are an attempt to disrupt communal harmony in Delhi, labelling the video as “fake and manipulated.”
The party has also called for an investigation into the creators of the video and Moitra’s role in sharing it, accusing her of a “sensational and baseless” attempt to stir unrest. Virendra Sachdeva, president of the Delhi BJP, said that the video, shared by Moitra and created by unidentified individuals, has harmed the social fabric of Delhi.
“If she had the seriousness of an MP, she would have reported this to the police rather than creating a sensation online,” Sachdeva said. He also alleged that the TMC MP’s actions were either a diversion from internal party issues or an attempt to stay in the news.
Sachdeva clarified that the fish markets shown in the video have been legally operating for over six decades. He also noted that most of the vendors are Hindu, follow hygiene norms and engage in local cultural activities. “Many of the vendors are BJP supporters,” he added.
The BJP president emphasised that the fish markets, which have been in operation for nearly sixty years and are allocated by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), are a vital part of the community. “These markets provide a necessary service to local people,” he said. Furthermore, Sachdeva claimed that this incident is part of a broader campaign by Moitra to spread falsehoods against the BJP.
Shikha Roy, a local BJP MLA from Greater Kailash, also defended the fish market, calling the area a symbol of cultural harmony, especially during Durga Puja. “The fish market is legal and essential to the community. The BJP stands with the vendors,” Roy said, emphasising that no external forces would be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the area.
Moitra, in a series of posts on social media platform X, alleged that right-wing groups were attempting to shut down the fish and meat shops in Chittaranjan Park. In onze post, she wrote, “Please watch as saffron brigade BJP goons threaten fish-eating Bengalis of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi. Never in 60 years has this happened.” In a video message, Moitra accused the BJP of targeting Hindu shopkeepers based on their dietary preferences. “Is the BJP going to tell us what to eat and where to have legal shops? These are Hindu vendors. BJP is anti-Muslim, anti-Hindu, and anti-Constitution,” she said.