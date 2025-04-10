SC seeks plans for using Electric vehicles in government bodies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to submit a proposal by April 30 on adopting electric vehicles (EVs) in government departments to reduce pollution.

A two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked Additional Solicitor (ASG) General Aishwarya Bhati to place on record the proposal by April 30.

During the hearing, Bhati flagged the issue of a large number of overage vehicles in Delhi-NCR. “While 60 lakh vehicles over the permissible age were plying in Delhi, the number stood at 25 lakh in NCR,” Bhati said.

The top court has been monitoring the air pollution crisis in Delhi in an ongoing PIL filed by M C Mehta.

After a brief hearing, the SC directed the Centre to complete the study within three months on the use of remote-sensing tech to control vehicular pollution.

“Attention is invited to reconsider the issue of remote sensing. Uol (Union of India) has sought 10-12 months to complete the study. This issue is of vital importance for curbing vehicular pollution. We direct the Union of India to complete the study within three months from today,” the bench said.