Centre criticises DASS promotions

NEW DELHI: In the latest development in the ongoing tussle between DASS and DANICS cadres, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to revisit its decision to promote 217 officers from the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS).
In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlighted procedural lapses in the creation and promotion of these posts by the previous government, which were equated to the senior DANICS cadre.
The MHA letter, accessed by this newspaper, pointed out that the Delhi government’s decision to encadre these posts into the senior scale of DASS, without consulting key authorities such as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), was a violation of established protocols.
The MHA referred to an earlier ruling by the Delhi High Court, which had restricted the creation of posts in the senior grade pay of `6600 to officers already drawing this grade pay through the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP).
“The Hon’ble Delhi High Court, in its order dated 11.08.2023 in WP No.11537/2018, directed that the earmarking of posts in grade pay of Rs.6600 be limited to officers already drawing this grade pay... However, GNCTD has proposed extending this benefit to all officers by creating 217 posts for the senior scale of DASS, which is not in consonance with the Court’s directives,” the letter read. The MHA further noted that certain posts, such as Sales Tax Officer, SDM, Registrar, Election Officer and Assistant Commissioner, encadred in the senior scale of DASS, share their nomenclature with positions already held by DANICS officers.
This, according to the MHA, violates the conditions stipulated in the MHA’s NOC issued on 24.08.2023.
The Centre also expressed concerns that this move could lead to the delinking of DASS from the DANICS cadre, as Grade-I DASS officers would now have two promotional avenues. The Ministry stressed that the DASS Grade-I service is a key feeder cadre for DANICS and any modification to its recruitment rules could severely impact the DANICS structure.
It also cautioned that such decisions might set a precedent, prompting similar demands from other DASS officers, which could disrupt the existing cadre management system. The ongoing issue between DASS and DANICS has been a point of contention since 2015, with two separate committees examining the matter. However, the situation escalated after the AAP-led Delhi government notified the creation of 217 posts in December 2024, bypassing consultations with relevant stakeholders.
This move was later challenged by the DANICS association in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), with the DASS cadre opposing the petition. The DANICS association has argued that the Delhi government’s decision to create a parallel civil service through the DASS cadre is unprecedented and lacks proper procedural approval.
“The Delhi government’s actions to establish a parallel civil service to DANICS were made without adhering to the required procedures, including consultation with the DoPT, DoE, and DoLA, and the absence of approval from the President of India. For the first time in India, Group A posts and SDMlevel positions have been created and encadred into a state subordinate civil service without following the DoPT’s guidelines,” said a senior member of the DANICS association.