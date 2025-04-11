Centre criticises DASS promotions

NEW DELHI: In the latest development in the ongoing tussle between DASS and DANICS cadres, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to revisit its decision to promote 217 officers from the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS).

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlighted procedural lapses in the creation and promotion of these posts by the previous government, which were equated to the senior DANICS cadre.

The MHA letter, accessed by this newspaper, pointed out that the Delhi government’s decision to encadre these posts into the senior scale of DASS, without consulting key authorities such as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), was a violation of established protocols.

The MHA referred to an earlier ruling by the Delhi High Court, which had restricted the creation of posts in the senior grade pay of `6600 to officers already drawing this grade pay through the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP).

“The Hon’ble Delhi High Court, in its order dated 11.08.2023 in WP No.11537/2018, directed that the earmarking of posts in grade pay of Rs.6600 be limited to officers already drawing this grade pay... However, GNCTD has proposed extending this benefit to all officers by creating 217 posts for the senior scale of DASS, which is not in consonance with the Court’s directives,” the letter read. The MHA further noted that certain posts, such as Sales Tax Officer, SDM, Registrar, Election Officer and Assistant Commissioner, encadred in the senior scale of DASS, share their nomenclature with positions already held by DANICS officers.