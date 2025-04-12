Dust storm throws Delhi traffic out of gear

NEW DELHI: A powerful dust storm hit the capital on Friday evening, causing widespread disruptions across the city. Strong gusty winds, followed by rain, uprooted several trees and led to significant traffic snarls in multiple areas.

The city experienced a sudden weather shift, with sharp temperature drops at weather stations. At Palam, the temperature plummeted by 10 degrees Celsius, while at Safdarjung, it dropped by 7 degrees Celsius due to the dust storm, according to the weather office.

Delhi Traffic Police reported receiving 23 calls about tree uprootings by 10 pm on Friday. “Apart from this, we are continuously receiving traffic-related calls from Bharat Magar, Gulabi Bagh, Kashmere Gate—primarily from north Delhi. Heavy traffic is also reported in Mehrauli, Vasant Kunj, and Mahipalpur in the southern part of the city. Our staff is on the ground to assist commuters,” a police official said.

To keep commuters informed, the Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts on social media about affected routes. “Traffic is impacted on Pankha Road in the carriageway from Dabri towards Uttam Nagar due to a tree falling near A-2 Red Light. On Mathura Road, traffic is disrupted in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to a tree uprooting near Okhla Mor Red Light. Plan your journey accordingly,” the traffic police advised on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirmed receiving seven reports of tree falls from areas including Jyoti Nagar in Shahdara, Kalkaji, Sultanpuri, Mangolpuri, Baljit Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, and Karkardooma.