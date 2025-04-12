Inclement weather disrupts take-offs and landings at Delhi's IGIA, 15 flights diverted

NEW DELHI: Over 15 flights were diverted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Friday evening due to a dust storm that ripped through the city and its surrounding areas.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

IndiGo also said that the national capital region and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. This may lead to delays or diversions, the airport operator said in the post.

“Although the dust storm has passed, its effects continue to impact flight operations in Delhi and Jaipur. Delays and schedule changes maybe expected as airports work to stabilise operations. If you’re scheduled to travel, we recommend checking your flight status frequently. If needed, explore flexible rebooking options on our website. We’re actively monitoring the situation and working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. We appreciate your continued support and understanding,” the airline said.

Air India also issued a travel advisory for their passengers stating that heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations across parts of Northern India, due to which Air India flights from Delhi have either been diverted or delayed. “Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule,” the airline said.