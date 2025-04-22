BJP set to regain MCD control as AAP calls it quits, says not in fray

NEW DELHI: AAP has decided not to contest the April 25 mayoral elections, clearing the way for the BJP to take charge of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Monday was the last day for filing nominations.

Former CM and LoP in the Assembly Atishi on Monday said, “AAP will play the role of a strong opposition in MCD. Our party does not believe in politics of sabotage and horse-trading, and has, therefore, decided not to participate in the mayoral contest. Now, the BJP should form its triple -engine government and fulfil its promises made to the people without any excuses.”

In response, CM Rekha Gupta said that the people have completely lost faith in the AAP. “The political base of AAP has shifted in Delhi and people have lost faith in the party. It’s good that they have realised the situation has changed in Delhi,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh filed nomination for the post of mayor and Jai Bhagwan Yadav submitted his papers for deputy mayor.

The Congress also put forward its nominees, with Mandeep Singh filing for mayor and Ariba Khan for deputy mayor.

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “After the MCD elections, the BJP will have no reason to make excuses. It’s time they show the people of Delhi how to run the city’s entire administration effectively.”